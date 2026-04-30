Gilead Sciences Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Gilead Sciences, Inc_ logo and vials -by Melnikov Dmitriy via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $159.9 billion , Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ) is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines addressing unmet medical needs across areas such as HIV, liver diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. It offers a broad portfolio of treatments and collaborates with multiple organizations to advance innovative therapies worldwide.

Shares of the Foster City, California-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GILD stock has increased 22.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 28.4% . However, the stock has risen 6.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 4.5% return.

Looking closer, shares of Gilead Sciences have outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 2.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Gilead Sciences climbed 5.8% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 10, driven by 5% revenue growth to $7.9 billion, solid adjusted EPS of $1.86, and strong underlying demand with full-year product sales excluding Veklury up 4% to $28 billion, led by Biktarvy (up 7% to $14.3 billion) and Descovy (up 31% to $2.8 billion). Investors also liked the upbeat 2026 setup, including management’s mention of the successful U.S. launch of Yeztugo, continued growth in HIV and liver disease, and upcoming potential launches such as two cancer therapies and an additional HIV option.

Guidance reinforced that optimism, with 2026 product sales expected at $29.6 billion - $30 billion ($29.0 billion - $29.4 billion excluding Veklury), and adjusted EPS guided to $8.45 - $8.85.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect GILD's adjusted EPS to grow 5.8% year-over-year to $8.62. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 32 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 22 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

On Apr. 8, Truist Financial analyst Gregory Renza raised the price target on Gilead Sciences to $155, maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $159.76, representing a premium of 21% to GILD's current price. The Street-high price target of $180 suggests a 36.3% potential upside.