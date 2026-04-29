As Nvidia Launches Nemotron 3 Nano Omni Model, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NVDA Stock?

Leading AI chip powerhouse Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is once again in the headlines, continuing to raise the bar in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI) race with new innovations, and this time is no different. On April 28, Nvidia introduced its Nemotron 3 Nano Omni model, a next-generation system designed to help developers build and deploy more capable AI agents. What makes this launch stand out is its open, multimodal design, which brings together vision, audio, and language into a single unified model.

And the results are more efficient, versatile AI agents that no longer need to juggle multiple systems to perform complex tasks. Picture an AI-powered customer support agent that can process a screen recording, interpret call audio, and analyze backend data logs, all within one streamlined framework. According to Nvidia, this integrated approach can make agents up to nine times more efficient, marking a meaningful leap in enterprise AI capabilities.

Early adoption already signals strong momentum. Industry leaders such as Palantir (PLTR), Dell (DELL), Infosys, DocuSign (DOCU), Oracle (ORCL), Foxconn, and H Company are already integrating Nemotron 3 Nano Omni into their workflows. With Nvidia continuing to push the boundaries of AI innovation and drawing in a growing list of heavyweight adopters, the narrative for investors becomes hard to ignore. So, does this latest breakthrough strengthen the case for owning NVDA stock now?

About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia Corporation didn’t just ride the tech wave. It helped create it. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company began as a niche player focused on graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming. But over the decades, Nvidia steadily reinvented itself, turning its powerful chips into the backbone of modern computing. Today, its technology fuels everything from cutting-edge AI models and massive data centers to autonomous machines and advanced scientific research, cementing its evolution from a gaming chipmaker into a central force powering the AI era.

The company is now the primary provider of infrastructure for generative AI, with products like the H100, Blackwell, and the recently announced Rubin architecture. This remarkable evolution has propelled Nvidia to unprecedented heights, making it the most valuable company in history, with a staggering market capitalization of $5.2 trillion.

While Nvidia has faced bouts of volatility this year amid a broader semiconductor selloff, fueled by concerns around AI spending and shifting market demand, the company continues to prove its resilience as a dominant force in the AI and data center space. That strength is clearly reflected in its stock performance, which has consistently outpaced the broader market.

Over the past year, shares of the mega-cap giant have surged an impressive 93.1%, leaving the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) trailing with a 28.14% gain during the same period. The momentum has carried into 2026 as well, with NVDA rising 12.87% year-to-date (YTD), once again blowing past the broader market’s 4.1% return.

In fact, Nvidia’s rally recently pushed the stock to a new record high of $216.83 on April 27, marking its first all-time high since October 2025, as AI-related stocks rebounded on strong expectations for increased spending on data centers and AI infrastructure. Even now, the stock sits just 3.6% below that peak, underscoring the sustained bullish sentiment surrounding NVDA.

A Closer Look Inside Nvidia’s Q4 Earnings Report

Nvidia delivered yet another blockbuster performance with its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 25, blowing past Wall Street’s expectations on both the top and bottom line. The company posted a record-shattering $68.1 billion in revenue, marking a staggering 73% year-over-year (YOY) surge and comfortably topping analysts’ estimates of $66.2 billion. The results reinforced Nvidia’s role as the driving force behind the AI era, underscoring that demand for high-performance computing remains incredibly strong.

The standout performer was the Data Center segment, which generated an eye-popping $62.3 billion in revenue, up 75% from a year ago, and accounted for nearly 91.5% of total revenue. This explosive growth was fueled by a rapidly expanding and diversified customer base, ranging from cloud hyperscalers like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) to sovereign nations building their own AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s Gaming segment, once its core business, delivered $3.7 billion in revenue, rising 47% YOY, driven by robust demand for Blackwell. The Professional Visualization segment also saw exceptional momentum, with revenue climbing 159% YOY to $1.32 billion, again powered by strong Blackwell demand. In the Automotive segment, revenue reached $604 million, up 6% from the prior year, supported by continued adoption of Nvidia’s self-driving platforms.

Reflecting on the results, CEO Jensen Huang emphasized that computing demand is growing exponentially, with the agentic AI inflection point now underway. He highlighted that Grace Blackwell with NVLink currently leads in inference, delivering significantly lower cost per token, and noted that the upcoming Vera Rubin architecture is expected to extend that leadership even further.

In addition, Huang pointed out that enterprise adoption of AI agents is accelerating rapidly, with customers racing to invest in AI compute infrastructure, the factories powering what he described as the AI industrial revolution and future growth. From a profitability standpoint, Nvidia continued to showcase remarkable efficiency for a company of its scale. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 75.2%, up from 73.5% a year earlier, reflecting strong pricing power.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.62, jumping 82% YOY and beating Wall Street’s estimate of $1.54. During fiscal 2026, Nvidia returned a massive $41.1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends. Looking ahead, Nvidia’s outlook remains just as bold. For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue of approximately $78 billion, plus or minus 2%.

Notably, this guidance assumes zero data center revenue from China due to ongoing export restrictions, meaning projected growth is being driven entirely by demand from the rest of the world. Gross margins are expected to remain strong as well, with GAAP margins forecast at 74.9% and non-GAAP margins at 75%, plus or minus 50 basis points.

How Are Analysts Viewing Nvidia Stock?

Overall, Wall Street’s conviction in Nvidia remains overwhelmingly strong, reflected in its consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Of the 49 analysts covering it, an impressive 44 are firmly bullish with “Strong Buy” recommendations, while three maintain a positive stance with “Moderate Buy.” Only one analyst suggests a “Hold,” and just one remains bearish with a “Strong Sell,” highlighting how skewed sentiment is toward the upside.

That optimism is backed by compelling return potential. The average price target of $268.80 implies a solid upside of 28.7% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $380 suggests a much more aggressive rally of up to 81.9%, reinforcing the strong bullish narrative surrounding the stock.