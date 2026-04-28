Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Microsoft Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a global technology leader that dominates the productivity, cloud computing, and personal computing sectors through its diversified portfolio of software and hardware. It is valued at a market cap of $3.1 trillion

This software giant has lagged the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of MSFT have gained 9.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 29.8%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 11.2%, compared to SPX’s 4.8% rise.

Nonetheless, zooming in further, MSFT has outpaced the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW7.3% loss over the past 52 weeks and 19.2% YTD drop.

www.barchart.com 

On Apr. 15, shares of MSFT surged 4.6% as a broad rally in the technology sector pushed the Nasdaq Composite close to all-time highs. Investor sentiment improved on signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly expectations of a potential resolution to the U.S.–Iran conflict.

Investor sentiment, particularly in the tech sector, was further fueled by strong enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Reinforcing this trend, reports indicated that Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) plans to invest over $10 billion to acquire a fleet of autonomous vehicles. The move highlights the significant capital being directed toward AI-driven technologies, strengthening confidence across the sector and supporting gains in related stocks.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect MSFT’s EPS to grow 21.3% year over year to $16.54. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 49 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy,” which is based on 41 “Strong Buy,” four "Moderate Buy,” and four “Hold” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration has remained fairly stable over the past three months.  

On Apr. 28, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) maintained a “Buy” rating on MSFT and raised its price target to $593, indicating a 38.1% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $577.10 indicates a 34.4% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $678 suggests an 57.9% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 429.25 +4.43 +1.04%
Microsoft Corp
$SPX 7,138.80 -35.11 -0.49%
S&P 500 Index
XSW 150.79 -0.08 -0.05%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR
UBER 74.11 -2.16 -2.83%
UBER Technologies Inc
HSBC 89.97 +0.01 +0.01%
HSBC Holdings Plc ADR

Most Popular News

Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 1
Why the Real Story Behind the UAE’s OPEC Exit is Petrodollar Diplomacy
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as AI Concerns Resurface, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.