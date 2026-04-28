Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Microsoft Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is a global technology leader that dominates the productivity, cloud computing, and personal computing sectors through its diversified portfolio of software and hardware. It is valued at a market cap of $3.1 trillion .

This software giant has lagged the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of MSFT have gained 9.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has surged 29.8% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 11.2%, compared to SPX’s 4.8% rise.

Nonetheless, zooming in further, MSFT has outpaced the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s ( XSW ) 7.3% loss over the past 52 weeks and 19.2% YTD drop.

On Apr. 15, shares of MSFT surged 4.6% as a broad rally in the technology sector pushed the Nasdaq Composite close to all-time highs. Investor sentiment improved on signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly expectations of a potential resolution to the U.S.–Iran conflict.

Investor sentiment, particularly in the tech sector, was further fueled by strong enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Reinforcing this trend, reports indicated that Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) plans to invest over $10 billion to acquire a fleet of autonomous vehicles. The move highlights the significant capital being directed toward AI-driven technologies, strengthening confidence across the sector and supporting gains in related stocks.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect MSFT’s EPS to grow 21.3% year over year to $16.54. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 49 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “ Strong Buy ,” which is based on 41 “Strong Buy,” four "Moderate Buy,” and four “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has remained fairly stable over the past three months.

On Apr. 28, HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) maintained a “ Buy ” rating on MSFT and raised its price target to $593, indicating a 38.1% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $577.10 indicates a 34.4% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $678 suggests an 57.9% potential upside from the current levels.