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Wheat Falling Early on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600

Wheat is facing a weaker start to Friday, with weakness across most contracts The wheat complex found late session strength to close mostly higher on the session. Chicago SRW contracts closed the Thursday session with contracts 4 ½ to 5 ½ cents higher. Open interest wa down 1,584 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures were up 3 to 5 cents in most contracts at the close. OI dropped 7,152 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with nearby July up 3 cents and other contracts 1 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents lower.

Export Sales data was released this morning, with USDA showing 504,489 MT of wheat sold in the week of 6/18. That was 25.86% above the week prior and nearly double the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 204,400 MT, with Japan purchasing 118,700 MT.

Monthly International Grains Council data showed 2026/27 world wheat production estimated at 821 MMT, up 1 MMT from last month. New crop stocks were down 2 MMT to 280 MMT, as old crop was trimmed by 2 MMT to 286 MMT.

European Commission data showed EU wheat stocks for 2026/27 projected at 13.8 MMT, down 0.3 MMT from last month, with a 0.6 MMT drop in production to 126.3 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.91, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 10 3/4 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.01 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 10 1/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.20 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 11 3/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.30 1/2, up 5 cents, currently down 10 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.87 1/4, up 3 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.15, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 619-0 -11-4 -1.82%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 609-4 -11-0 -1.77%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 5.8150 -0.0575 -0.98%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 579-2 -11-6 -1.99%
Wheat
ZWU26 590-0 -11-4 -1.91%
Wheat

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