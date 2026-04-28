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Comcast Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Comcast Corp outside sign by- Joshua Rainey Photography via Shutterstock
Comcast Corp outside sign by- Joshua Rainey Photography via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $99 billion, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that operates across connectivity services, media, studios, and theme parks. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it delivers broadband, entertainment, streaming, and business connectivity solutions worldwide.

Shares of Comcast have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CMCSA stock has decreased 17.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 28.9%. In addition, shares of Comcast are down nearly 7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.1% rise.

Moreover, the media giant stock has lagged behind the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC21.9% increase over the past 52 weeks.

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Shares of Comcast climbed 7.7% on Apr. 23 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results adjusted EPS of $0.79 and revenue of $31.46 billion. Confidence improved due to operational momentum, including broadband net losses improving by over 100,000 year-over-year (to 65,000 losses), record wireless additions, and 2 million new Peacock subscribers, with the streaming service expected to approach profitability next quarter.

The rally was further supported by management’s outlook for a second-half inflection, anticipating that a significant majority of free wireless lines will convert to paid in 2H 2026, boosting broadband ARPU and overall revenue growth.

For the fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect CMCSA's adjusted EPS to decline 17.2% year-over-year to $3.57. However, the company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, 19 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

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On Apr. 24, Citi raised its price target for Comcast Corporation to $35.50, maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $33.76 represents a 20.9% premium to CMCSA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $53 suggests a 89.8% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CMCSA 27.69 +0.18 +0.65%
Comcast Corp A
$SPX 7,121.10 -52.81 -0.74%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 115.37 -0.44 -0.38%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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