Apple Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Valued at a market cap of $4 trillion , Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) is a Cupertino, California-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories.

This technology powerhouse has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of Apple have gained 28.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has surged 30.6% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 1.4%, compared to SPX’s 4.7% rise.

Narrowing the focus, AAPL has also lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 53.3% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 11% rise on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 22, shares of Apple rose 2.6% after the company announced that John Ternus, its senior vice president of Hardware Engineering , would succeed Tim Cook as chief executive officer. The leadership transition is scheduled for September 1, 2026, with Cook set to assume the role of executive chairman. The announcement was viewed positively on Wall Street, with analysts highlighting the change as a key catalyst, further reinforced by optimistic commentary ahead of Apple’s upcoming earnings report.

Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on 23 “Strong Buy,” three “Moderate Buy,” 15 “Hold,” and one "Strong Sell.” rating.

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 22 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On Apr. 22, Jim Kelleher from Argus Research reiterated a “ Buy ” rating on Apple, with a price target of $325, implying a 21.6% potential upside from current levels.

The mean price target of $296.30 indicates a 10.8% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $350 suggests a 30.9% potential upside from the current levels.