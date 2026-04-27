Jabil's Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $36 billion , Jabil Inc. ( JBL ) is a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, operating across its Regulated Industries, Intelligent Infrastructure, and Connected Living and Digital Commerce segments. It designs and delivers advanced electronic systems, components, and digital solutions for industries ranging from healthcare and automotive to 5G, cloud, and consumer devices.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Analysts project an EPS of $2.92 for the quarter, a 22.2% growth from $2.39 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Jabil to report EPS of $11.30, an increase of 27.1% from $8.89 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Jabil have jumped 133.8% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 29.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 53.3% gain over the same period.

Jabil reported stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results on Mar. 18, including $8.3 billion in revenue, $436 million in core operating income, and adjusted core EPS of $2.69, all exceeding internal expectations. Management also highlighted broad-based strength, especially robust demand in Intelligent Infrastructure segments like cloud and data centers, along with improving performance in automotive and renewables. It also raised fiscal 2026 guidance, with projections of $34 billion in revenue and $12.25 adjusted core EPS, plus a solid Q3 outlook with adjusted core EPS expected between $2.83 and $3.23.

However, the stock fell 1.4% on that day.