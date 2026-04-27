General Mills Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The company has a market capitalization of $18.7 billion and operates through North America Retail, International, North America Pet, and North America Foodservice segments.

GIS is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.83 on a diluted basis, up 12.2% from $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.44, down 18.3% from $4.21 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 4.4% year over year (YoY) to $3.29 in fiscal 2027.

GIS stock has declined 38% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.6% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 2.7% rise during the same time frame.

General Mills shares have not been a winner in the eyes of Wall Street investors for a while due to its weaker-than-usual fundamentals . As a defensive stock, GIS should have been the go-to for investors to safeguard their investments during volatile times, such as these. However, the company has reported declining sales over the past two years, indicating a decline in demand for its products. Moreover, its revenue is also supposed to remain flat over the next year, according to Wall Street analysts.