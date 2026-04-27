What to Expect From Sandisk's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $146.1 billion , Sandisk Corporation ( SNDK ) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. The Milpitas, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $13.40 per share , up 2,333.3% from a loss of $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q2, SNDK’s EPS of $5.83 outpaced the consensus expectations by a notable margin of 76.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect SNDK to report earnings of $39.01 per share, up 2,091.6% from $1.78 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 129.2% year-over-year to $89.39 in fiscal 2027.

SNDK has skyrocketed 2,965.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 56% uptick over the same time period.

On Mar. 26, SNDK declined 11% as investors reacted to the company's $1 billion strategic investment in Taiwan’s Nanya Technology . While the deal secures a critical 3.9% equity stake and a long-term DRAM supply agreement for AI infrastructure, shareholders were wary of the heavy capital expenditure and potential dilution. The sell-off was further intensified by broader market anxiety after Google unveiled a memory-saving algorithm that threatened future hardware demand.