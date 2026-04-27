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What to Expect From Sandisk's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Valued at a market cap of $146.1 billion, Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. The Milpitas, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $13.40 per share, up 2,333.3% from a loss of $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q2, SNDK’s EPS of $5.83 outpaced the consensus expectations by a notable margin of 76.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect SNDK to report earnings of $39.01 per share, up 2,091.6% from $1.78 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 129.2% year-over-year to $89.39 in fiscal 2027. 

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SNDK has skyrocketed 2,965.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK56% uptick over the same time period.

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On Mar. 26, SNDK declined 11% as investors reacted to the company's $1 billion strategic investment in Taiwan’s Nanya Technology. While the deal secures a critical 3.9% equity stake and a long-term DRAM supply agreement for AI infrastructure, shareholders were wary of the heavy capital expenditure and potential dilution. The sell-off was further intensified by broader market anxiety after Google unveiled a memory-saving algorithm that threatened future hardware demand.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about SNDK’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and four suggest "Hold." While the company is trading above its mean price target of $916.47, its Street-high price target of $1,800 indicates an 81.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SNDK 1,037.00 +47.10 +4.76%
Sandisk Corp
$SPX 7,159.62 -5.46 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 159.73 -0.49 -0.31%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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