Ciena Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $57.7 billion, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a global network technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to network operators across regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India. Its offerings span optical networking, routing and switching platforms, network control software, and automation solutions through segments like Networking Platforms, Platform Software, Blue Planet, and Global Services.

It is expected to post its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CIEN to report a profit of $1.19 per share on a diluted basis, up 643.8% from $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect CIEN to report EPS of $5.10, up 211% from $1.64 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 51.4% year over year to $7.72 in fiscal 2027.

CIEN shares have skyrocketed 710.1% over the past year, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.6% gains and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 56% gains over the same time frame.

Ciena has delivered exceptional momentum over the past year, with the stock surging more than 700%, supported by strong technical indicators and sustained buying pressure. This rally is reinforced by solid growth expectations, and analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, reflecting confidence in the company’s positioning within the optical networking space.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CIEN stock is cautiously upbeat, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” While CIEN currently trades above the average analyst price target of $378.82, the Street-high price target of $550 suggests a premium of 5.6% from the current price levels.