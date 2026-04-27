Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Ciena Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $57.7 billion, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a global network technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to network operators across regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India. Its offerings span optical networking, routing and switching platforms, network control software, and automation solutions through segments like Networking Platforms, Platform Software, Blue Planet, and Global Services. 

It is expected to post its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CIEN to report a profit of $1.19 per share on a diluted basis, up 643.8% from $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect CIEN to report EPS of $5.10, up 211% from $1.64 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 51.4% year over year to $7.72 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

CIEN shares have skyrocketed 710.1% over the past year, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.6% gains and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK56% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Ciena has delivered exceptional momentum over the past year, with the stock surging more than 700%, supported by strong technical indicators and sustained buying pressure. This rally is reinforced by solid growth expectations, and analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, reflecting confidence in the company’s positioning within the optical networking space.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CIEN stock is cautiously upbeat, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” While CIEN currently trades above the average analyst price target of $378.82, the Street-high price target of $550 suggests a premium of 5.6% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CIEN 503.81 -16.99 -3.26%
Ciena Corp
$SPX 7,162.19 -2.89 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 159.85 -0.37 -0.23%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
Unusual Put Activity Is Flagging a Smart Trade Setup in This New Quantum Computing Stock
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 2
Dan Ives: Tesla Is ‘Morphing into a Physical AI Stalwart’ So Don’t Sweat the CapEx and Just Buy TSLA Stock
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 3
Intel Earnings Confirm CPU Demand Is Outpacing Supply, But Does the Company Really Have an Edge?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
AMD Stock Is at Record Highs—and Why It’s Still Not Too Late to Buy
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
As Investors Panic Over a Last Oracle Contract, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Super Micro Computer Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.