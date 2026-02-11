Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Phillips 66 Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Phillips 66 vintage sign- by BD Images via iStock
Phillips 66 vintage sign- by BD Images via iStock

Phillips 66 (PSX), headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a market cap of $63.5 billion, the company’s operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation along with chemical manufacturing and power generation.

Shares of leading integrated downstream energy provider have outperformed the broader market over the past year. PSX has gained 27.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.4%. In 2026, PSX stock is up 21.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.4% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, PSX’s underperformance is apparent compared to the VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 52.7% over the past year. However, PSX’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 17.5% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 4, PSX shares closed up by 4.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.47 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.11.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PSX’s EPS to grow 75% to $11.27 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering PSX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.” 

On Feb. 9, Citigroup Inc. (C) kept a “Neutral” rating on PSX and raised the price target to $159, implying a potential upside of 1.1% from current levels.

While PSX currently trades above its mean price target of $154.38, the Street-high price target of $177 suggests an upside potential of 12.5%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 122.15 -1.62 -1.31%
Citigroup Inc
PSX 157.31 -0.19 -0.12%
Phillips 66
$SPX 6,941.81 -23.01 -0.33%
S&P 500 Index
CRAK 44.06 -0.31 -0.70%
Vaneck Oil Refiners ETF

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 3
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 4
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 5
This Stock Will Be Bigger Than Nvidia By the End of 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot