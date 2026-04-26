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What to Expect From Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co San Jose campus-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co San Jose campus-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Valued at a market capitalization of $28.1 billion, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a global enterprise technology company that provides IT infrastructure, software, and services to businesses. The Spring, Texas-based company operates in Server, Hybrid Cloud, Networking, Financial Services, Corporate Investments and Other segments.

The tech titan is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.44 on a diluted basis, up 51.7% from $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.96, up 27.3% from $1.54 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 16.8% year over year to $2.29 in fiscal 2027.

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HPE stock has skyrocketed 74% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.6% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK56% return during the same time frame.

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On Apr. 16, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise rose about 3.7% after The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) increased its price target to $30 and maintained a “Buy” rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on HPE, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining ten analysts give a “Hold.” HPE currently trades above the average analyst price target of $26.53, and the Street-high price target of $32 indicates an upside of 13.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,165.08 +56.68 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 160.22 +4.38 +2.81%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
HPE 28.16 +0.23 +0.82%
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp
GS 926.91 -4.39 -0.47%
Goldman Sachs Group

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