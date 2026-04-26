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Here's What to Expect From Ulta Beauty’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ulta Beauty Inc phone with blue background by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Ulta Beauty Inc phone with blue background by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $24.3 billion, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is a leading U.S. beauty retailer that offers a wide range of cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance products across both mass-market and prestige brands. Headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, the company operates large-format specialty stores and an e-commerce platform, positioning itself as a one-stop destination for beauty enthusiasts.

The beauty retail giant is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ULTA to report an adjusted EPS of $6.91, up 3.1% from $6.70 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2027, analysts forecast ULTA to report an adjusted EPS of $28.40, a 10.8% rise from $25.64 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 11.2% year over year to $31.59 in fiscal 2028.

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Shares of Ulta Beauty have surged 44.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY22.3% return over the period. 

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On Apr. 20, shares of Ulta Beauty rose 3.3% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Hold” and lifted its price target to $700 from $635, signaling meaningful upside potential. The bullish call reflects strengthening consumer engagement in the cosmetics category, with analysts highlighting a resurgent “makeup cycle” driven by rising demand for blush, concealer, and lip products.

Analysts' consensus view on ULTA stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," seven indicate “Hold,” and one advises "Strong Sell." Its mean price target of $686.27 implies an upswing potential of 22.9% from the current market prices.  


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ULTA 558.55 -5.89 -1.04%
Ulta Beauty Inc
XLY 118.69 +0.95 +0.81%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,165.08 +56.68 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index

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