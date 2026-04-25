Here's What to Expect From Take-Two Interactive's Next Earnings Report

New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( TTWO ) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers. Valued at a market cap of $38.9 billion , the company’s products, which include iconic franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, Borderlands, and BioShock, are designed for console systems, PC, and mobile platforms. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, May 21.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this gaming company to report a profit of $0.20 per share , down 72.6% from $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, TTWO’s EPS of $0.83 outpaced the consensus expectations by a notable margin of 107.5%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in March, analysts expect TTWO to report earnings of $2.44 per share, up 335.7% from $0.56 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 174.6% year-over-year to $6.70 in fiscal 2027.

TTWO has declined 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 32.2% return and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 23.5% uptick over the same time period.

On Mar. 24, shares of TTWO declined 4.7% as negative sentiment spread across the gaming sector . The decline followed Epic Games announcing more than 1,000 job cuts amid weakening engagement for its flagship title, Fortnite. The company acknowledged that its expenses had significantly outpaced revenue, prompting major cost reductions to sustain operations. The development from a key industry player fueled concerns about broader softness in the video game market, weighing on investor sentiment toward other companies in the sector.