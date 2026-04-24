Intel Just Hit a New All-Time High. Does INTC Stock Have More Room to Run?

Intel (INTC) stock printed an all-time high of nearly $84 this morning after the semiconductor firm reported a strong Q1 and issued impressive guidance for the current quarter.

As investors cheered the giant’s $0.29 in earnings per share and $13.58 billion in revenue, its relative strength index (RSI) climbed into the early 80s, signaling overbought conditions that often precede a sharp pullback.

Still, Evercore ISI analysts believe the Q1 print offered ample positives to expect more gains from Intel stock as the year unfolds, even though it has already doubled since the start of 2026.

Should You Buy Intel Stock Into Post-Earnings Strength?

While INTC shares are now trading at a triple-digit forward earnings multiple, they remain rather attractive given the firm’s better-than-expected guidance for at least $13.8 billion in revenue in Q2.

Beyond headline numbers, a major reason to stick with Intel is the commercial traction it’s seeing in its 18A process technology.

By successfully launching the Core Ultra Series 3 on this node, the semiconductor giant has proven it can execute on its “five nodes in four years” roadmap.

Its recent partnership with Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX over the Terafab project confirms it’s no longer just a value trap but a legitimate competitor in high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Evercore ISI Upgrades INTC Shares to ‘Outperform’

Evercore ISI analysts led by Mark Lipacis recommend loading up on Intel shares at current levels for three key reasons.

First, the tide has turned for AI workloads — while the initial boom mostly favored GPUs, the rise of inference and agentic AI needs a lot more CPUs, sparking huge demand for INTC products.

Second, CEO Lip-Bu Tan has “fixed the balance sheet”, instilling a culture of execution that was missing for a decade.

Finally, the recent much-needed traction across Intel’s foundry business, as evidenced by its multi-billion-dollar deal with Elon Musk , signals the story is fundamentally shifting toward sustainable growth.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Intel?

Heading into the Q1 earnings release, Wall Street had a consensus “Hold” rating on INTC stock.

However, it’s reasonable to assume that Intel’s better-than-expected numbers and upbeat guidance will likely force other firms to follow Evercore ISI and raise their expectations for the chip specialist moving forward.