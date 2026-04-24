What to Expect From Ralph Lauren's Q4 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $22.5 billion , Ralph Lauren Corporation ( RL ) is a global lifestyle brand that designs, markets, and distributes apparel, accessories, home products, and fragrances across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. It sells its products through retail stores, digital platforms, and wholesale partnerships under multiple well-known brand labels.

The New York-based company is expected to announce its Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast RL to report an adjusted EPS of $2.46 , up 8.4% from $2.27 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the upscale clothing company to report an adjusted EPS of $16.25, a surge of 31.8% from $12.33 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Ralph Lauren have climbed 69.4% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 22.1% increase over the period.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation fell 4.5% on Feb. 5 mainly as the company warned that Q4 margins would shrink by 80 to 120 basis points due to U.S. tariff pressures and higher marketing spending. This caution overshadowed otherwise strong results, including Q3 2026 revenue of $2.41 billion and EPS of $6.22, both exceeding expectations.

Investors reacted negatively to the near-term profitability pressure, despite the company raising its full-year outlook to high single to low double-digit revenue growth and increasing its operating margin forecast to 100 - 140 basis points.