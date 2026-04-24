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Qnity Electronics' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $29.4 billion, Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) is a global provider of materials and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries, serving regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and beyond. The company operates through two segments: Semiconductor Technologies and Interconnect Solutions.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12. Ahead of the release, analysts predict the company to report adjusted pro forma EPS of $0.92. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past two quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Qnity Electronics to report adjusted pro forma EPS of $3.78, up 12.8% from $3.35 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted pro forma EPS is projected to increase 13.2% year-over-year to $4.28 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Qnity Electronics have climbed 76.2% on a YTD basis, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX4.1% gain and the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF's (IGM9.3% return over the same period.

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Shares of Qnity Electronics rose 4.1% on Feb. 26 after the company reported strong 2025 results, including full-year net sales of $4.75 billion (up 10%) and adjusted pro forma EPS of $3.35 (up 12%), along with adjusted Operating EBITDA of $1.4 billion (up 11%). Investor sentiment was further boosted by 2026 guidance projecting higher performance, with revenue of $4.97 billion - $5.17 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.55 - $3.95, and EBITDA of $1.47 billion - $1.58 billion.

Analysts' consensus view on Q stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of eight analysts covering the stock, six recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and one "Hold." As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $141.28. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
Q 145.62 +5.49 +3.92%
Qnity Electronics Inc
$SPX 7,162.32 +53.92 +0.76%
S&P 500 Index
IGM 142.13 +2.74 +1.97%
North American Tech Ishares ETF

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