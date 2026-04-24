Salesforce's Q1 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $141.8 billion, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a global technology company that provides customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, helping businesses connect with customers through AI-powered platforms, data services, and integrated applications across sales, service, marketing, and commerce. It serves a wide range of industries with tools that unify data, automate processes, and enable collaboration between humans and AI agents.
The San Francisco, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Salesforce to report EPS of $2.30, an increase of 18.6% from $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2027, analysts predict the customer-management software developer to report EPS of $9.71, a marginal rise from $9.70 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, EPS is projected to grow 12.5% year-over-year to $10.92 in fiscal 2028.
Shares of Salesforce have decreased 34.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 32.2% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 54.5% return over the same period.
Shares of Salesforce rose over 4% following its Q4 2026 results on Feb. 25, including $11.2 billion in quarterly revenue (up 12%), $41.5 billion full-year revenue (up 10%), and a sharp 15% increase in operating cash flow to $15 billion, alongside total RPO reaching $72.4 billion (up 14%). Investor sentiment was further boosted by rapid AI-driven growth, with Agentforce ARR hitting $800 million (up 169%), combined Agentforce and Data 360 ARR surpassing $2.9 billion (up 200%), and 2.4 billion agentic work units delivered from nearly 20 trillion tokens processed.
The rally was also supported by its forward outlook, with fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $45.8 billion - $46.2 billion and a long-term target of $63 billion by fiscal 2030.
Analysts' consensus view on CRM stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 52 analysts covering the stock, 37 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," 12 "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Salesforce is $276.43, suggesting a potential upside of 59.5% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.