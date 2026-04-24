Salesforce's Q1 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $141.8 billion , Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM ) is a global technology company that provides customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, helping businesses connect with customers through AI-powered platforms, data services, and integrated applications across sales, service, marketing, and commerce. It serves a wide range of industries with tools that unify data, automate processes, and enable collaboration between humans and AI agents.

The San Francisco, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Salesforce to report EPS of $2.30 , an increase of 18.6% from $1.94 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2027, analysts predict the customer-management software developer to report EPS of $9.71, a marginal rise from $9.70 in fiscal 2026 . Moreover, EPS is projected to grow 12.5% year-over-year to $10.92 in fiscal 2028.

Shares of Salesforce have decreased 34.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 32.2% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 54.5% return over the same period.

Shares of Salesforce rose over 4% following its Q4 2026 results on Feb. 25, including $11.2 billion in quarterly revenue (up 12%), $41.5 billion full-year revenue (up 10%), and a sharp 15% increase in operating cash flow to $15 billion, alongside total RPO reaching $72.4 billion (up 14%). Investor sentiment was further boosted by rapid AI-driven growth, with Agentforce ARR hitting $800 million (up 169%), combined Agentforce and Data 360 ARR surpassing $2.9 billion (up 200%), and 2.4 billion agentic work units delivered from nearly 20 trillion tokens processed.

The rally was also supported by its forward outlook, with fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $45.8 billion - $46.2 billion and a long-term target of $63 billion by fiscal 2030.