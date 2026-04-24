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What to Expect From Lowe's Companies' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ logo by- viewimage via Shutterstock
Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ logo by- viewimage via Shutterstock

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is a home improvement retailer that offers a comprehensive array of products and services for home maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating, ranging from appliances and tools to lumber and garden supplies. Valued at a market cap of $138.1 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this home improvement retailer to report a profit of $2.96 per share, up 1.4% from $2.92 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, LOW’s EPS of $1.98 outpaced the consensus expectations by 1.5%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January, analysts expect LOW to report earnings of $12.61 per share, up 2.6% from $12.29 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9.4% year-over-year to $13.80 in fiscal 2027. 

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LOW has gained 13.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX32.2% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY23.7% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Apr. 8, shares of LOW surged 5.2% after President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in attacks on Iran, which led to a sharp 17% decline in crude oil prices. The drop in oil eased inflationary pressures, benefiting consumer retail stocks on both the cost and demand fronts. Retailers had been preparing for elevated freight expenses and subdued consumer spending, but the development shifted expectations toward a more growth-oriented outlook.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about LOW’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 29 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” eight suggest "Hold," and one advises a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for LOW is $289.14, indicating a 17.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.17 +0.43 +0.37%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
LOW 247.00 +0.46 +0.19%
Lowe's Companies
$SPX 7,108.40 -29.50 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index

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