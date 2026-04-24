NetApp’s Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is a California-based enterprise technology company that provides data storage, management, and cloud services solutions. Valued at a market cap of $21.9 billion, NetApp helps organizations efficiently store, protect, and move data across on-premises systems and public cloud environments. Its core offerings include storage hardware, its flagship ONTAP data management software, and a growing suite of cloud-based services integrated with major platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The software titan is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q4 earnings in the near future. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this company to report a profit of $1.88 per share, up 20.5% from $1.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect NTAP to report a profit of $6.48 per share, up 11.9% from $5.79 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.4% year over year to $7.09 in fiscal 2027.

NetApp has surged 27.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 32.2% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 57.4% uptick over the same time frame.

Shares of NetApp rose 4.7% on Apr. 21 after the company was named the 2026 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Storage. The recognition highlights NetApp’s role in helping enterprises modernize infrastructure and run workloads on Google Cloud through its joint solution, Google Cloud NetApp Volumes. The award underscores NetApp’s ability to deliver scalable, efficient, and cloud-ready data solutions, reinforcing its positioning in the growing hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystem.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about NTAP’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," 13 suggest "Hold,” and one “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for NTAP is $118.06, indicating an 8.9% potential upside from the current levels.