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Autodesk’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Autodesk Inc_ logo on laptap-by monticello via Shutterstock
Autodesk Inc_ logo on laptap-by monticello via Shutterstock

Valued at $52.2 billion by market cap, Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is a leading software company that provides design, engineering, and entertainment solutions used across industries such as architecture, construction, manufacturing, and media. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Autodesk is best known for its flagship products like AutoCAD, Revit, Fusion 360, and Maya, which enable professionals to design, model, and visualize projects digitally with high precision and efficiency.

The software titan is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADSK to report a profit of $2.16 per share on a diluted basis, up 49% from $1.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the current year, analysts expect ADSK to report EPS of $9.35, up 35.1% from $6.92 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.6% year over year to $10.62 in fiscal 2028. 

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Over the past year, ADSK stock has dipped 12.3%, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX32.2% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK57.4% gains over the same time frame.

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Apr. 15, shares of Autodesk climbed 5.1% in afternoon trading, benefiting from a broader “risk-on” market rally driven by easing geopolitical tensions and potential U.S.-Iran peace negotiations. The rebound reflects renewed investor appetite for high-quality growth stocks, particularly for stocks like Autodesk with high-margin, subscription-based models and strong potential to integrate AI into their platforms.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADSK stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” ADSK’s average analyst price target is $336.59, indicating a potential upside of 45.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ADSK 231.98 -15.59 -6.30%
Autodesk Inc
$SPX 7,108.40 -29.50 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 155.84 -2.25 -1.42%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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