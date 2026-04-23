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What to Expect From Target Corporation's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Target Corp logo sign- by jetcityimage via iStock
Target Corp logo sign- by jetcityimage via iStock

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Target Corporation (TGT) is a general merchandise retailer that operates a vast network of nearly 2,000 stores alongside a robust digital platform. Valued at a market cap of $59.1 billion, the company offers a diverse range of products, including apparel for all ages, jewelry, beauty products, and home essentials. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Before this event, analysts expect this general merchandise retailer to report a profit of $1.34 per share, up 3.1% from $1.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $2.44 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus expectations by 12.4%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in January, analysts expect TGT to report a profit of $8.04 per share, representing a 6.2% increase from $7.57 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 5.4% year-over-year to $8.47 in fiscal 2027.

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TGT has rallied 41.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX35% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP1.9% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Mar. 3, shares of TGT surged 6.7% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued an upbeat outlook for the year ahead. The company posted adjusted EPS of $2.44, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter and well above analyst estimates. Although its total sales declined 1.5% year-over-year to $30.45 billion and comparable sales fell 2.5%, investors largely focused on the company’s encouraging profit outlook. For fiscal 2026, TGT expects earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8.50 per share, with the midpoint exceeding expectations and reinforcing positive investor sentiment.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about TGT’s stock, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 35 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” 19 suggest "Hold," one advises a “Moderate Sell,” and three suggest "Strong Sell.” While the company is trading above its mean price target of $125.66, its Street-high price target of $160 implies a 23.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TGT 130.09 -0.51 -0.39%
Target Corp
$SPX 7,107.74 -30.16 -0.42%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 83.49 +1.38 +1.68%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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