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Evergy Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Evergy Inc phone an website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Evergy Inc phone an website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $18.3 billion, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to a wide range of customers, including residential, commercial, and industrial users. It produces power from diverse sources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear energy, and renewables like wind and solar.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7. Before the event, analysts anticipate EVRG to report an adjusted EPS of $0.63, an increase of 16.7% from $0.54 in the year‑ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Evergy to report adjusted EPS of $4.26, up 11.2% from $3.83 in fiscal 2025.

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EVRG stock has risen 19.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX32.8% gain. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU16.8% increase over the same period.

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Evergy released 2025 results on Feb. 19, raising its long-term adjusted EPS growth outlook to 6% - 8%+ through 2030, with expectations to exceed 8% annually from 2028 - 2030, anchored to a 2026 guidance midpoint of $4.24 per share. Investor sentiment was supported by 4 data center agreements adding ~1.9 GW of peak demand (nearly a 20% increase), along with a $21.6 billion capital plan (2026 - 2030) and 11.5% annual rate base growth. 

However, the stock fell 1.1% on the day as 2025 EPS declined to $3.66 from $3.79 in 2024 and lingering concerns over higher costs and weather-related demand headwinds.

Analysts' consensus rating on EVRG stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and six "Holds." The average analyst price target for Evergy is $90.32, indicating a potential upside of 11.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.93 +1.06 +2.36%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EVRG 81.47 +1.83 +2.30%
Evergy Inc
$SPX 7,133.51 -4.39 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index

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