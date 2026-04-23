Evergy Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $18.3 billion , Evergy, Inc. ( EVRG ) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to a wide range of customers, including residential, commercial, and industrial users. It produces power from diverse sources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear energy, and renewables like wind and solar.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7. Before the event, analysts anticipate EVRG to report an adjusted EPS of $0.63 , an increase of 16.7% from $0.54 in the year‑ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Evergy to report adjusted EPS of $4.26, up 11.2% from $3.83 in fiscal 2025 .

EVRG stock has risen 19.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 32.8% gain . However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 16.8% increase over the same period.

Evergy released 2025 results on Feb. 19, raising its long-term adjusted EPS growth outlook to 6% - 8%+ through 2030, with expectations to exceed 8% annually from 2028 - 2030, anchored to a 2026 guidance midpoint of $4.24 per share. Investor sentiment was supported by 4 data center agreements adding ~1.9 GW of peak demand (nearly a 20% increase), along with a $21.6 billion capital plan (2026 - 2030) and 11.5% annual rate base growth.

However, the stock fell 1.1% on the day as 2025 EPS declined to $3.66 from $3.79 in 2024 and lingering concerns over higher costs and weather-related demand headwinds.