Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Sempra's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Sempra logo on phone and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Sempra logo on phone and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $60.4 billion, Sempra (SRE) operates regulated electric and natural gas utilities while also investing in energy infrastructure across North America and international markets. Through its three main segments: Sempra California; Sempra Texas Utilities; and Sempra Infrastructure, it delivers power and gas services to millions of customers and supports the transition to cleaner energy.

The San Diego, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Sempra to report an adjusted EPS of $1.48, a rise of 2.8% from $1.44 in the year‑ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the natural gas and electricity provider to report adjusted EPS of $5.11, an increase of nearly 9% from $4.69 in fiscal 2025

www.barchart.com

Shares of Sempra have soared 27.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX32.6% return. However, the stock has surpassed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU16.8% gain over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Sempra rose marginally on Feb. 26 as investors focused on its solid 2025 results, with adjusted earnings increasing to $3.07 billion ($4.69 per share) from $2.97 billion ($4.65 per share) in 2024. Sentiment was also supported by strong forward-looking signals, including a record $65 billion capital plan (2026 - 2030), expected 11% rate base CAGR, and 2030 EPS outlook of $6.70 - $7.50. 

Additionally, confidence improved due to value-creation actions like the $10 billion sale of a 45% stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners and reaffirmed 2026 EPS guidance of $4.80 - $5.30.

Analysts' consensus view on SRE stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and six "Holds." The average analyst price target is $105.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.90 +1.03 +2.30%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,146.28 +8.38 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index
SRE 92.99 +0.61 +0.66%
Sempra

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Stock Just Hit New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 2
Investors Are Betting on a Major Short Squeeze in Navitas Semiconductor Stock
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Climb as Investors Cheer U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Extension, Tesla Earnings in Focus
2 pumpjacks at sunset by vadimrysev via iStock 4
Turn Exxon Mobil Stock into an Income Machine with This Options Play
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 5
Marvell Technology Surges Again on AI News, With Heavy, Unusual Call Options Activity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.