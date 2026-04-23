Sempra's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $60.4 billion , Sempra ( SRE ) operates regulated electric and natural gas utilities while also investing in energy infrastructure across North America and international markets. Through its three main segments: Sempra California; Sempra Texas Utilities; and Sempra Infrastructure, it delivers power and gas services to millions of customers and supports the transition to cleaner energy.

The San Diego, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Sempra to report an adjusted EPS of $1.48 , a rise of 2.8% from $1.44 in the year‑ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the natural gas and electricity provider to report adjusted EPS of $5.11, an increase of nearly 9% from $4.69 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Sempra have soared 27.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 32.6% return . However, the stock has surpassed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 16.8% gain over the same period.

Shares of Sempra rose marginally on Feb. 26 as investors focused on its solid 2025 results , with adjusted earnings increasing to $3.07 billion ($4.69 per share) from $2.97 billion ($4.65 per share) in 2024. Sentiment was also supported by strong forward-looking signals, including a record $65 billion capital plan (2026 - 2030), expected 11% rate base CAGR, and 2030 EPS outlook of $6.70 - $7.50.

Additionally, confidence improved due to value-creation actions like the $10 billion sale of a 45% stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners and reaffirmed 2026 EPS guidance of $4.80 - $5.30.