Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ) is a cybersecurity company that provides advanced, AI-powered security solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Valued at a market cap of $147.9 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this cybersecurity company to report a profit of $0.43 per share , in line with the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.68 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus expectations by 38.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in July, analysts expect PANW to report a profit of $2.14 per share, representing a 30.5% increase from $1.64 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6.5% year-over-year to $2.28 in fiscal 2027.

PANW has gained 3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 35% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 64.3% uptick over the same time period.

Shares of PANW declined sharply after Anthropic unveiled its latest AI model, Claude Mythos . The model showcased advanced capabilities in detecting and linking “software vulnerabilities” across major operating systems and browsers, raising concerns about its potential impact on the cybersecurity landscape.

The sell-off reflects investor fears that increasingly sophisticated AI tools could reduce reliance on traditional security infrastructure. Adding to the pressure, Palo Alto Networks is also grappling with company-specific challenges related to its $25 billion acquisition of CyberArk . Management has lowered its full-year profit outlook, citing higher-than-expected integration costs, which have further weighed on investor sentiment.