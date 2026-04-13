Should You Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks Stock Today?

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares have sold off sharply in recent sessions after Anthropic revealed its latest Claude Mythos artificial intelligence (AI) model.

The downward pressure has crashed PANW below all of its major moving averages (MAs), signaling bears are now firmly in control across multiple timeframes.

At the time of writing, Palo Alto Networks stock is down about 20% versus its year-to-date high.

Why Claude Mythos May Be a Threat to PANW Stock

Claude Mythos demonstrated alarming capabilities in identifying and chaining together “software vulnerabilities” across major operating systems and browsers.

PANW stock tanked as investors began questioning whether such powerful AI tools could diminish the need for conventional security infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the valuation picture remains a central concern. Palo Alto Networks is trading at about 78x forward earnings, with annual earnings projected to grow by low-to-mid teens.

This leaves virtually no margin for error or disappointment — and the cybersecurity stock doesn’t currently pay a dividend either to incentivize ownership despite the valuation risk.

Other Risks Palo Alto Networks Shares Are Facing

Compounding the AI-related uncertainty, Palo Alto Networks shares also face significant company-specific headwinds from its $25 billion CyberArk acquisition .

Management has downwardly revised its full-year profit estimates, citing integration expenses that are exceeding initial estimates.

The equity dilution stemming from this transaction is further hurting investor sentiment, as issuing new shares weighs on earnings per share (EPS) at a time when the market is already scrutinizing PANW’s elevated valuation multiple.

Finally, the macro backdrop adds another layer of risk. The U.S. inflation rate is projected to climb sharply due to energy supply disruptions related to the Iran conflict, from 2.4% in February to 3.56% in April.

This inflationary surge effectively takes Fed rate cuts off the table and may even prompt rate hikes, which would be devastating for expensive names like Palo Alto Networks.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palo Alto Networks?

Despite the aforementioned headwinds, Wall Street remains bullish as ever on Palo Alto Networks.

According to Barchart, analysts have a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on PANW shares currently, with the mean price target of about $208 indicating potential upside of about 35% from here.

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