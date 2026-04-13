Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares have sold off sharply in recent sessions after Anthropic revealed its latest Claude Mythos artificial intelligence (AI) model. 

The downward pressure has crashed PANW below all of its major moving averages (MAs), signaling bears are now firmly in control across multiple timeframes. 

At the time of writing, Palo Alto Networks stock is down about 20% versus its year-to-date high.

www.barchart.com

Why Claude Mythos May Be a Threat to PANW Stock

Claude Mythos demonstrated alarming capabilities in identifying and chaining together “software vulnerabilities” across major operating systems and browsers. 

PANW stock tanked as investors began questioning whether such powerful AI tools could diminish the need for conventional security infrastructure. 

Meanwhile, the valuation picture remains a central concern. Palo Alto Networks is trading at about 78x forward earnings, with annual earnings projected to grow by low-to-mid teens.   

This leaves virtually no margin for error or disappointment — and the cybersecurity stock doesn’t currently pay a dividend either to incentivize ownership despite the valuation risk.  

Other Risks Palo Alto Networks Shares Are Facing

Compounding the AI-related uncertainty, Palo Alto Networks shares also face significant company-specific headwinds from its $25 billion CyberArk acquisition

Management has downwardly revised its full-year profit estimates, citing integration expenses that are exceeding initial estimates.

The equity dilution stemming from this transaction is further hurting investor sentiment, as issuing new shares weighs on earnings per share (EPS) at a time when the market is already scrutinizing PANW’s elevated valuation multiple. 

Finally, the macro backdrop adds another layer of risk. The U.S. inflation rate is projected to climb sharply due to energy supply disruptions related to the Iran conflict, from 2.4% in February to 3.56% in April. 

This inflationary surge effectively takes Fed rate cuts off the table and may even prompt rate hikes, which would be devastating for expensive names like Palo Alto Networks. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palo Alto Networks?

Despite the aforementioned headwinds, Wall Street remains bullish as ever on Palo Alto Networks.

According to Barchart, analysts have a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on PANW shares currently, with the mean price target of about $208 indicating potential upside of about 35% from here.  

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PANW 159.41 +3.68 +2.36%
Palo Alto Networks Inc

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
While the Stock Market Was Rallying, Palantir Stock Sold Off. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 2
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 3
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
SanDisk Stock Is Exploding Higher—Is SNDK a Buy Before April 30 Earnings?
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
These 3 Unusually Active Mag 7 Calls Are Great Hail Mary Bets for Under $100
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.