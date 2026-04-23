Insulet Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Acton, Massachusetts-based Insulet Corporation ( PODD ) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $13.4 billion and offers Omnipod platform products, including the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system, Omnipod DASH insulin management system, and the Omnipod Insulin Management System.

PODD is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.14 on a diluted basis, up 11.8% from $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.16, up 23.9% from $4.97 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 27.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.83 in fiscal 2027.

PODD stock has declined 21.5% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 35% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 8.4% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 18, PODD stock rose 4.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% from the prior year’s period to $783.8 million, exceeding the Street’s estimates . Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.55, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecast. For the next fiscal year, the company expects a more than 25% expansion in its adjusted EPS and 20 to 22% growth in its revenue.