Insulet Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Acton, Massachusetts-based Insulet Corporation (PODD) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $13.4 billion and offers Omnipod platform products, including the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system, Omnipod DASH insulin management system, and the Omnipod Insulin Management System.
PODD is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.14 on a diluted basis, up 11.8% from $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.16, up 23.9% from $4.97 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 27.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.83 in fiscal 2027.
PODD stock has declined 21.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 8.4% rise during the same time frame.
On Feb. 18, PODD stock rose 4.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% from the prior year’s period to $783.8 million, exceeding the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.55, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecast. For the next fiscal year, the company expects a more than 25% expansion in its adjusted EPS and 20 to 22% growth in its revenue.
Analysts are highly bullish on PODD, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 19 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” three suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PODD’s average analyst price target is $337.04, indicating an upside of 74.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.