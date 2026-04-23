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What You Need To Know Ahead of Federal Realty's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Federal Realty Investment Trust_ logo on smartphone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Federal Realty Investment Trust_ logo on smartphone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $9.5 billion, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in high-quality retail and mixed-use properties in major coastal markets, with a focus on communities where demand exceeds supply. It has built a diversified portfolio of shopping centers, mixed-use destinations, and residential units while maintaining one of the longest dividend growth records in the REIT industry.

The Maryland, USA-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts project FRT to report an FFO of $1.82 per share, a rise of 7.1% from $1.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Federal Realty to report FFO of $7.48 per share, up 3.6% from $7.22 per share in fiscal 2025. Moreover, FFO is projected to increase 4.3% year-over-year to $7.48 per share in fiscal 2027.

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FRT stock has returned 17.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 35% gain. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE7.5% rise over the same time frame. 

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Shares of Federal Realty recovered marginally following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 12. The uptick was driven by stronger earnings and cash flow, with full-year EPS rising to $4.68 from $3.42 and Nareit FFO per share increasing 6.6% to $7.22, while Q4 FFO grew 6.4% to $1.84, supported by record leasing of 2.5 million sq. ft., 15% cash rent spreads, and 94.5% occupancy (96.6% leased). Additionally, positive 2026 guidance, core FFO projected at $7.42 - $7.52 (up to 6.5% growth) reinforced investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on FRT stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy," and nine recommend a "Hold." The average analyst price target for Federal Realty is $114.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,128.07 -9.83 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
FRT 110.88 +0.75 +0.68%
Federal Realty Investment Trust
XLRE 43.93 +0.47 +1.08%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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