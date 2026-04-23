What to Expect From Microchip Technology's Q4 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $44.6 billion , Microchip Technology Incorporated ( MCHP ) is a global provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, operating across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It designs and manufactures a wide range of semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog devices, memory solutions, and specialized technologies for diverse industrial, automotive, and communication applications.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts predict MCHP to report EPS of $0.39 , a 875% surge from $0.04 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded or met Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the chipmaker to report EPS of $1.16, a rise of 14.9% from $1.01 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is projected to increase 84.5% year-over-year to $2.14 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Microchip Technology have climbed 104.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 35% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 64.3% increase over the same period.

Shares of Microchip Technology fell 2.6% following its Q3 2026 results on Feb. 5. The company projected Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.40, significantly below analysts’ expectations , citing pressure from a global memory supply crunch affecting demand from smartphone and PC makers. Although Q3 results beat estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.44 and revenue of $1.19 billion, the cautious outlook and broader industry concerns weighed on investor sentiment.