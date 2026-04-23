What to Expect From Estée Lauder's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

New York-based The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. ( EL ) manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has a market cap of $27.4 billion and offers skin care products, sun care products, makeup products and fragrance products. EL is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Friday, May 1, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.66 on a diluted basis, up 1.5% from $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.23, up 47.7% from $1.51 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 37.2% year over year (YoY) to $3.06 in fiscal 2027.

EL stock has surged 37% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 35% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) marginal decline during the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, EL stock tanked 19.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $4.2 billion, matching the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.89, topping Wall Street estimates. However, investor confidence was lost due to a disappointing full-year profit forecast. Management's updated guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share fell short of Wall Street’s expectations that overshadowed by positive signs in the quarter, including a return to organic sales growth.