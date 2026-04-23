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What to Expect From Estée Lauder's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Estee Lauder Cos_, Inc_ sign by- BalkansCat via iStock
Estee Lauder Cos_, Inc_ sign by- BalkansCat via iStock

New York-based The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has a market cap of $27.4 billion and offers skin care products, sun care products, makeup products and fragrance products. EL is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Friday, May 1, before the market opens. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.66 on a diluted basis, up 1.5% from $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.23, up 47.7% from $1.51 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 37.2% year over year (YoY) to $3.06 in fiscal 2027.

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EL stock has surged 37% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX35% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLPmarginal decline during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, EL stock tanked 19.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $4.2 billion, matching the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.89, topping Wall Street estimates. However, investor confidence was lost due to a disappointing full-year profit forecast. Management's updated guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share fell short of Wall Street’s expectations that overshadowed by positive signs in the quarter, including a return to organic sales growth. 

Analysts are somewhat optimistic about EL, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 14 recommend a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” EL’s average analyst price target is $97.83, indicating an upside of 27.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,137.90 +73.89 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index
EL 76.66 +0.80 +1.05%
Estee Lauder Companies
XLP 82.11 +0.27 +0.33%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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