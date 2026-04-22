Here's What to Expect From Exelon Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Chicago, Illinois-based Exelon Corporation ( EXC ) is a utility services holding company that engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $47.3 billion , the company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

EXC is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.89 on a diluted basis, down 3.3% from $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.86, up 3.3% from $2.77 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.6% year over year (YoY) to $3.05 in fiscal 2027.

EXC stock has declined 1.8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 33.6% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 15.6% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 12, EXC stock rose 7% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $5.4 billion, failing to surpass Wall Street’s forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.59, surpassing the Street’s expectations . Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.81 to $2.91 per share, representing over 6% growth from 2025 guidance.