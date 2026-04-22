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Here's What to Expect From Exelon Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Exelon Corp_ website magnified- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Exelon Corp_ website magnified- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois-based Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a utility services holding company that engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $47.3 billion, the company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

EXC is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.89 on a diluted basis, down 3.3% from $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.86, up 3.3% from $2.77 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.6% year over year (YoY) to $3.05 in fiscal 2027.

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EXC stock has declined 1.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX33.6% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU15.6% return during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 12, EXC stock rose 7% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $5.4 billion, failing to surpass Wall Street’s forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.59, surpassing the Street’s expectations. Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.81 to $2.91 per share, representing over 6% growth from 2025 guidance.

Analysts are skeptical about EXC, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 16 suggest a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Buy.” EXC’s average analyst price target is $50.59, indicating a 8.1% upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.39 +0.44 +0.98%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EXC 46.85 +0.58 +1.25%
Exelon Corp
$SPX 7,111.25 +47.24 +0.67%
S&P 500 Index

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