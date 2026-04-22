Simon Property Group's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Simon Property Group, Inc_ logo and commercial building-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $66.5 billion , Simon Property Group, Inc. ( SPG ) is a self-managed REIT that owns, develops, and operates large-scale shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across North America, Asia, and Europe. Through its operating partnership and strategic stakes in companies like Taubman Realty Group and Klépierre, it manages a vast portfolio of retail properties totaling over 183 million square feet globally.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 11. Ahead of this event, analysts project SPG to report a Real Estate FFO of $2.98 per share , a rise of over 1% from $2.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. It holds a solid track record of consistently surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Simon Property Group to report Real Estate FFO of $13.19 per share, up 3.6% from $12.73 per share in fiscal 2025.

SPG stock has soared 39.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 33.6% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 8.4% rise over the same time frame.

Shares of Simon Property fell marginally following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2. The company reported FFO of $3.27 per share in the quarter, down from $3.68 per share a year earlier, partly due to a $120.7 million after-tax loss related to Catalyst Brands restructuring and a $21.1 million non-cash loss tied to Klépierre exchangeable bonds.