Simon Property Group's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $66.5 billion, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a self-managed REIT that owns, develops, and operates large-scale shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across North America, Asia, and Europe. Through its operating partnership and strategic stakes in companies like Taubman Realty Group and Klépierre, it manages a vast portfolio of retail properties totaling over 183 million square feet globally.
The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 11. Ahead of this event, analysts project SPG to report a Real Estate FFO of $2.98 per share, a rise of over 1% from $2.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. It holds a solid track record of consistently surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports.
For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Simon Property Group to report Real Estate FFO of $13.19 per share, up 3.6% from $12.73 per share in fiscal 2025.
SPG stock has soared 39.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 33.6% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE) 8.4% rise over the same time frame.
Shares of Simon Property fell marginally following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2. The company reported FFO of $3.27 per share in the quarter, down from $3.68 per share a year earlier, partly due to a $120.7 million after-tax loss related to Catalyst Brands restructuring and a $21.1 million non-cash loss tied to Klépierre exchangeable bonds.
Analysts' consensus view on SPG stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy" and 12 recommend a "Hold." The average analyst price target for Simon Property Group is $208.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.9% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.