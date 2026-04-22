Here's What to Expect From Kenvue's Next Earnings Report

Skillman, New Jersey-based Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) operates as a consumer health company worldwide. Valued at $33.2 billion by market cap, the company offers a consumer health portfolio in self-care, skin health & beauty, and essential health products. The world’s largest pure-play consumer health company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KVUE to report a profit of $0.27 per share on a diluted basis, up 12.5% from $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect KVUE to report EPS of $1.10, up 1.9% from $1.08 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.5% year over year to $1.16 in fiscal 2027.

KVUE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 22.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) marginal returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 17, KVUE shares closed down by 1.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.27 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.22. The company’s revenue was $3.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3.7 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KVUE stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, and 12 give a “Hold.” KVUE’s average analyst price target is $19.09, indicating a potential upside of 10.3% from the current levels.