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STERIS' Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Steris Plc logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Steris Plc logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Mentor, Ohio-based STERIS plc (STE) provides infection prevention products and services. Valued at $22.2 billion by market cap, the company offers sterilizers, washers, surgical tables, lights and equipment management systems, and endoscopy accessories. The provider of infection prevention products and services is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect STE to report a profit of $2.89 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.5% from $2.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect STE to report EPS of $10.22, up 10.9% from $9.22 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8% year over year to $11.04 in fiscal 2027. 

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STE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV10.1% gains over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 4, STE shares closed up by 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $1.50 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.53 met Wall Street forecasts. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of eight analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” STE’s average analyst price target is $287.33, indicating a notable potential upside of 30.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.55 +1.63 +1.12%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
STE 223.58 +4.13 +1.88%
Steris Corp
$SPX 7,118.11 +54.10 +0.77%
S&P 500 Index

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