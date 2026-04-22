What to Expect From The Trade Desk’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of around $11.4 billion, The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is a leading independent ad-tech firm that provides a cloud-based demand-side platform (DSP) enabling advertisers and agencies to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns programmatically across channels such as display, video, mobile, audio, and connected TV. The Ventura, California-based company leverages data analytics, real-time bidding, and machine learning to optimize ad performance and targeting.

It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict TTD to report an EPS of $0.12, up 20% from the year ago quarter’s $0.10. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the digital-advertising platform operator to post an EPS of $1.27, an increase of 41.1% from $0.90 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is likely to rise 17.3% year over year to $1.49 in FY2027.

TTD stock has dropped 51.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 33.6% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLC) 32.9% return over the same period.

On Apr. 20, shares of The Trade Desk rose 6.9% amid a broader “risk-on” rotation into oversold SaaS stocks, supported by dip-buying despite renewed geopolitical tensions and boosted by CEO Jeff Green purchasing $150 million in shares, signaling confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on TTD stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 14 give a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," 19 have a "Hold," one suggests a "Moderate Sell," and two give a "Strong Sell" rating.

The average analyst price target for Trade Desk is $31.79, indicating a potential upside of 37% from the current price levels.