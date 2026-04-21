Here's What to Expect From AMETEK's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $54.2 billion , AMETEK, Inc. ( AME ) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial technology solutions and electronic instruments. Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company solves complex challenges across diverse niche markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, and energy. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $1.90 per share , up 8.6% from $1.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, AME’s EPS of $2.01 outpaced the consensus expectations by 3.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AME to report earnings of $8.04 per share, up 8.2% from $7.43 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.1% year-over-year to $8.69 in fiscal 2027.

AME has soared 51.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.6% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 40.2% uptick over the same time period.

Shares of AME closed up marginally on Feb. 3 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. It posted adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share and record revenue of $2 billion, both topping analyst estimates. Investor sentiment was further supported by strong cash generation , with record free cash flow of $527.3 million and a high free cash flow–to–net income conversion rate of 132%.