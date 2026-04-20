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Tim Cook Is Stepping Down as Apple CEO, AAPL Stock Dips in After-Hours Trading

Sarah Holzmann - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_

Apple (AAPL) shares are down roughly 0.5% in after-hours trading on news that CEO Tim Cook is resigning. Effective Sept. 1, John Ternus will take over the chief executive role. Ternus has served as Apple’s executive vice president of hardware engineering since 2021. 

Although to some investors, Cook’s resignation, perhaps in part driven by Apple’s perceived lag in embracing artificial intelligence, has been a long time coming, the news is still rattling. Cook has been at the helm for 15 years and is considered largely successful. 

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In his tenure, Apple grew revenue from roughly $170 billion to $416 billion and increased net income from $25 billion to $112 billion. The company’s market capitalization wildly expanded from $350 billion to $3.96 trillion, placing it among the most valuable companies in the world.  

However, many have considered Apple to be lagging in the artificial intelligence race. The company has not yet overhauled its Siri voice assistant, although Bloomberg recently reported that a new Siri could be a key feature of WWDC 2026. Plus, the company has faced stiff competition in China and tariff pressures, specifically with regards to its manufacturing footprint. 

Apple will next report earnings on April 30, with analysts calling for $1.91 in earnings per share, an increase of 15.76% year over year. As of this writing, Barchart’s proprietary Opinion technical analysis system gives AAPL a 40% “Buy” rating. 

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For more on how to trade Apple stock ahead of earnings, especially in light of Cook’s resignation announcement, read my colleague Mark Hake’s analysis of recent unusual options activity here

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Sarah Holzmann did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 273.05 +2.82 +1.04%
Apple Inc

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