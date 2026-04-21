Howmet Aerospace Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Howmet Aerospace Inc. ( HWM ) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. Valued at a market cap of $102.4 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7.

Before this event, analysts expect this aerospace & defense company to report a profit of $1.11 per share , up 29.1% from $0.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.05 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 8.3%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HWM to report a profit of $4.57 per share, representing a 21.2% increase from $3.77 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 19.3% year-over-year to $5.45 in fiscal 2027.

HWM has rallied 105.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.6% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 40.2% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 17, shares of HWM surged 3.3% as easing tensions in the Middle East improved the outlook for the aviation sector. Lower fuel costs are helping airlines recover profits, making it easier for them to order new, fuel-efficient aircraft. This has lifted sentiment across aerospace companies, with investors expecting more stable order flows. At the same time, the reopening of key trade routes is reducing supply chain disruptions for important materials and components.