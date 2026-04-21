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Aptiv's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Aptiv PLC on building by_ filmestria via iStock
Aptiv PLC on building by_ filmestria via iStock

With a market cap of around $13 billion, Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a global industrial technology company that provides advanced hardware and software solutions for the automotive and related industries across multiple regions. The company focuses on vehicle safety, connectivity, and electrical systems through its three core business segments.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Aptiv to report an adjusted EPS of $1.66, down 1.8% from $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the auto parts supplier to report an adjusted EPS of $8.10, a 3.6% rise from $7.82 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 11.5% year-over-year to $9.03 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Aptiv have returned 21.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX38.1% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY33.6% increase over the period. 

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Shares of Aptiv rose 2.9% on Feb. 2 primarily due to its strong Q4 2025 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.86 (up 6.3%) and revenue of $5.2 billion (up 5%). Investor sentiment was also supported by full-year fiscal 2026 sales guidance of $21.12 billion - $21.82 billion (midpoint $21.47 billion), which came in above the consensus estimate. Additionally, optimism around the planned spin-off of its Electrical Distribution Systems business (Versigent) helped offset concerns about the weaker Q1 EPS guidance of $1.55 - $1.75.

Analysts' consensus view on APTV stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," and three indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for Aptiv is $90.79, indicating a potential upside of 48.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 119.85 -0.02 -0.02%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,093.48 -15.66 -0.22%
S&P 500 Index
APTV 61.03 +0.20 +0.33%
Aptiv Plc

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