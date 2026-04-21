Aptiv's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of around $13 billion , Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) is a global industrial technology company that provides advanced hardware and software solutions for the automotive and related industries across multiple regions. The company focuses on vehicle safety, connectivity, and electrical systems through its three core business segments.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Aptiv to report an adjusted EPS of $1.66 , down 1.8% from $1.69 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the auto parts supplier to report an adjusted EPS of $8.10, a 3.6% rise from $7.82 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 11.5% year-over-year to $9.03 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Aptiv have returned 21.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 38.1% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 33.6% increase over the period.

Shares of Aptiv rose 2.9% on Feb. 2 primarily due to its strong Q4 2025 results , with adjusted EPS of $1.86 (up 6.3%) and revenue of $5.2 billion (up 5%). Investor sentiment was also supported by full-year fiscal 2026 sales guidance of $21.12 billion - $21.82 billion (midpoint $21.47 billion), which came in above the consensus estimate. Additionally, optimism around the planned spin-off of its Electrical Distribution Systems business (Versigent) helped offset concerns about the weaker Q1 EPS guidance of $1.55 - $1.75.