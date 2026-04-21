What to Expect From Consolidated Edison's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), headquartered in New York, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses. With a market cap of $40.6 billion, the company is committed to providing safe and reliable energy services to millions of customers across its service territories. The leading utility is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, May 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ED to report a profit of $2.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.9% from $2.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect ED to report EPS of $6.07, up 6.5% from $5.70 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.3% year over year to $6.39 in fiscal 2027.

ED stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 2.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 17.7% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 19, ED shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.89 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.84. The company’s revenue was $4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3.7 billion. ED expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6 to $6.20.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ED stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and five recommend a “Strong Sell.” ED’s average analyst price target is $111.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.9% from the current levels.