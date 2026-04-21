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What You Need to Know Ahead of Motorola Solutions’ Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Motorola Solutions Inc smartphone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Motorola Solutions Inc smartphone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a mission-critical communications and public safety technology company. Valued at a market cap of $64.8 billion, it provides integrated solutions across land mobile radio systems, command center software, and video security. 

The tech company is ready to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings in the near future. Before this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.87 per share, down marginally from $2.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. On the bright side, the company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MSI to report a profit of $15.27 per share, up 11.9% from $13.65 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.8% year over year to $16.61 in fiscal 2027.

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MSI has soared 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK60.3% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Mar. 27, shares of Motorola Solutions declined 2.8% amid a broader market sell-off triggered by rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel and heightened inflation concerns. The surge in crude prices dampened investor sentiment, with major indices falling and consumer confidence slipping to a three-month low amid rising inflation expectations. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about MSI’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and three suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for MSI is $509.64, indicating a 14% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSI 448.00 +1.08 +0.24%
Motorola Solutions
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 155.22 +0.66 +0.43%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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