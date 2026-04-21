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What You Need to Know Ahead of IDEXX Laboratories' Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ outside lab-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ outside lab-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $46.3 billion, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing industries. The Westbrook, Maine-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $3.42 per share, up 15.5% from $2.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, IDXX’s EPS of $3.08 outpaced the consensus expectations by 5.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IDXX to report earnings of $14.54 per share, up 11.2% from $13.08 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12.5% year-over-year to $16.35 in fiscal 2027. 

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IDXX has soared 41.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.6% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV8.8% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 2, shares of IDXX plunged 4.6% despite reporting a strong fourth-quarter 2025 performance that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.08, both ahead of analyst forecasts, driven by robust demand for its veterinary diagnostic solutions. However, investor sentiment was dampened by a gross margin of 60.3%, which came in below the 61% consensus estimate.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about IDXX’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and six suggest "Hold." The mean price target for IDXX is $753.69, indicating a 29.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 148.72 +1.30 +0.88%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
IDXX 583.06 -6.19 -1.05%
Idexx Laboratories

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