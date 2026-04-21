What You Need to Know Ahead of IDEXX Laboratories' Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $46.3 billion , IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( IDXX ) develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing industries. The Westbrook, Maine-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $3.42 per share , up 15.5% from $2.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, IDXX’s EPS of $3.08 outpaced the consensus expectations by 5.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IDXX to report earnings of $14.54 per share, up 11.2% from $13.08 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12.5% year-over-year to $16.35 in fiscal 2027.

IDXX has soared 41.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.6% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 8.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 2, shares of IDXX plunged 4.6% despite reporting a strong fourth-quarter 2025 performance that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.08, both ahead of analyst forecasts, driven by robust demand for its veterinary diagnostic solutions. However, investor sentiment was dampened by a gross margin of 60.3%, which came in below the 61% consensus estimate.