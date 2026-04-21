What to Expect From Builders FirstSource's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Irving, Texas-based Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR ) provides building materials for professional builders in new residential construction, repair and remodeling in the United States. The company has a market cap of $9.8 billion and offers manufactured products, such as factory-built substitutes for job-site framing, wood floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and more.

BLDR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.39 on a diluted basis, down 74.2% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.68, down 17.6% from $6.89 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 29.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.33 in fiscal 2027.

BLDR’s stock has declined 21.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 34.6% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 38.8% return during the same time frame.

BLDR stock has been on an upward trajectory, rising 5.5% on Apr. 17, amid optimism that the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran could be sustained and that potential direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon could unfold. A stable geopolitical fold ensures a smoother supply chain for critical raw materials. Moreover, a more risk-averse mentality helps lower long-term borrowing costs, essential for large-scale construction projects and demand for building supplies.