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What to Expect From Builders FirstSource's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Builders Firstsource Inc billboard-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Builders Firstsource Inc billboard-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

Irving, Texas-based Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) provides building materials for professional builders in new residential construction, repair and remodeling in the United States. The company has a market cap of $9.8 billion and offers manufactured products, such as factory-built substitutes for job-site framing, wood floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and more.

BLDR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.39 on a diluted basis, down 74.2% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.68, down 17.6% from $6.89 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 29.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.33 in fiscal 2027.

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BLDR’s stock has declined 21.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.6% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI38.8% return during the same time frame.

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BLDR stock has been on an upward trajectory, rising 5.5% on Apr. 17, amid optimism that the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran could be sustained and that potential direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon could unfold. A stable geopolitical fold ensures a smoother supply chain for critical raw materials. Moreover, a more risk-averse mentality helps lower long-term borrowing costs, essential for large-scale construction projects and demand for building supplies.

Analysts are moderately bullish on BLDR, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” 11 suggest “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. BLDR’s average analyst price target is $120.52, indicating a 32% upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.90 +0.39 +0.22%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
BLDR 91.32 +2.82 +3.19%
Builders Firstsource

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