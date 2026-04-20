Here's What to Expect From Air Products and Chemicals' Next Earnings Report

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ) provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services. Valued at a market cap of $65 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Before this event, analysts expect this specialty chemicals company to report a profit of $3.04 per share , up 13% from $2.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $3.16 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by almost 4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect APD to report a profit of $13.02 per share, representing an 8.2% increase from $12.03 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7.6% year-over-year to $14.01 in fiscal 2027.

APD has gained 12.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.9% return and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 29.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 30, APD shares surged 6.4% after reporting its Q1 results . The company’s adjusted EPS increased 10.5% year-over-year to $3.16, topping analyst estimates by almost 5%, while its revenue grew 5.8% from the year-ago quarter, reaching $3.1 billion.