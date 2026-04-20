Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Church & Dwight's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ baking soda by- ThamKC via Shutterstock
Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ baking soda by- ThamKC via Shutterstock

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $22.9 billion by market cap, the company offers contraceptive products, laundry and dishwashing detergents, toothbrushes, shampoos, vitamins, pregnancy test kits, and hair removers. The leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, May 1. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CHD to report a profit of $0.93 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.2% from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect CHD to report EPS of $3.75, up 6.2% from $3.53 in fiscal 2025. Similarly, its EPS is expected to rise 6.7% year over year to $4 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

CHD stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 8.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLPmarginal returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 30, CHD shares closed up by 4.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.86 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.84. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CHD stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” CHD’s average analyst price target is $103.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 82.82 +0.36 +0.44%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
CHD 96.39 -0.49 -0.51%
Church & Dwight Company

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft Stock Could Be 25% Undervalued Based on Its FCF and Analysts' Estimates
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 2
Nike Stock Options Alert: LEAPS Buying Hints at a Bull Call Spread
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
Tesla Earnings, Hormuz and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 4
Xanadu Quantum Stock Soared on Nvidia News. Does It Have Any Staying Power?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 5
Netflix’s Q1 Dip Is a Buying Opportunity—Here’s the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.