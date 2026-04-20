Here's What to Expect From Church & Dwight's Next Earnings Report

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $22.9 billion by market cap, the company offers contraceptive products, laundry and dishwashing detergents, toothbrushes, shampoos, vitamins, pregnancy test kits, and hair removers. The leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, May 1.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CHD to report a profit of $0.93 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.2% from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CHD to report EPS of $3.75, up 6.2% from $3.53 in fiscal 2025. Similarly, its EPS is expected to rise 6.7% year over year to $4 in fiscal 2027.

CHD stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 8.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) marginal returns over the same time frame.

On Jan. 30, CHD shares closed up by 4.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.86 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.84. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CHD stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” CHD’s average analyst price target is $103.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.7% from the current levels.