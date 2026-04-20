Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Mastercard's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Mastercard Incorporated logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Mastercard Incorporated logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Mastercard Incorporated (MA), headquartered in Purchase, New York, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. Valued at $464.9 billion by market cap, the company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers checks. The payments giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MA to report a profit of $4.40 per share on a diluted basis, up 18% from $3.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect MA to report EPS of $19.52, up 14.8% from $17.01 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.3% year over year to $22.51 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

MA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF12.4% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, MA shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.76 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.20. The company’s revenue was $8.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $8.7 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MA stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 29 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” MA’s average analyst price target is $652.66, indicating a potential upside of 25.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.63 +0.20 +0.38%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
MA 522.80 +1.50 +0.29%
Mastercard Inc
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft Stock Could Be 25% Undervalued Based on Its FCF and Analysts' Estimates
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 2
Nike Stock Options Alert: LEAPS Buying Hints at a Bull Call Spread
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
Tesla Earnings, Hormuz and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 4
Xanadu Quantum Stock Soared on Nvidia News. Does It Have Any Staying Power?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 5
Netflix’s Q1 Dip Is a Buying Opportunity—Here’s the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.