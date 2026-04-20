What to Expect From Parker-Hannifin's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Cleveland, Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ) manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for aerospace and defense, in-plant and industrial equipment, transportation, off-highway, energy, and HVAC and refrigeration markets in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $124.8 billion and is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $7.81 on a diluted basis, up 12.5% from $6.94 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $30.99, up 13.4% from $27.33 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.1% year over year (YoY) to $34.12 in fiscal 2027.

PH’s stock has surged 76.3% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 34.9% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 38.5% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, PH stock rose 3.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s sales rose 9% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.2 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates . Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $7.76, coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. PH also increased its guidance for its full-year sales growth, which is expected to be in the range of 5.5% to 7.5%. Additionally, the company also expects its EPS to be in the range of $26.26 to $26.86 for the full year.