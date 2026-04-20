What to Expect From Parker-Hannifin's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Cleveland, Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for aerospace and defense, in-plant and industrial equipment, transportation, off-highway, energy, and HVAC and refrigeration markets in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $124.8 billion and is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $7.81 on a diluted basis, up 12.5% from $6.94 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $30.99, up 13.4% from $27.33 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.1% year over year (YoY) to $34.12 in fiscal 2027.
PH’s stock has surged 76.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 38.5% return during the same time frame.
On Jan. 29, PH stock rose 3.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s sales rose 9% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.2 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $7.76, coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. PH also increased its guidance for its full-year sales growth, which is expected to be in the range of 5.5% to 7.5%. Additionally, the company also expects its EPS to be in the range of $26.26 to $26.86 for the full year.
Analysts are highly bullish on PH, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 18 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold” for the stock. PH’s average analyst price target is $1,037.09, indicating an upside of 4.9% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.