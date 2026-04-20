Monolithic Power Systems' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $72.1 billion , Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ( MPWR ) is a global provider of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, serving markets across Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company specializes in technologies that convert and control electrical power such as DC-to-DC and AC-to-DC systems, supporting applications ranging from AI systems and cloud servers to automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the release, analysts predict Monolithic Power Systems to report EPS of $3.81 , a 30.5% increase from $2.92 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the chipmaker to report EPS of $17.01, a surge of nearly 33% from $12.79 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems have soared 180.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.9% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 60.1% increase over the same period.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems jumped 6.4% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5 as adjusted EPS came in at $4.79 and revenue of $751.2 million, both topped forecasts . Investors were further encouraged by strong profitability, with adjusted operating income of $269 million, up from $220.7 million a year earlier, and solid execution reflected in a 55.5% adjusted gross margin. The rally was reinforced by upbeat Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $770 million to $790 million.