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Monolithic Power Systems' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Monolithic Power System Inc logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Monolithic Power System Inc logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $72.1 billion, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is a global provider of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, serving markets across Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company specializes in technologies that convert and control electrical power such as DC-to-DC and AC-to-DC systems, supporting applications ranging from AI systems and cloud servers to automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the release, analysts predict Monolithic Power Systems to report EPS of $3.81, a 30.5% increase from $2.92 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the chipmaker to report EPS of $17.01, a surge of nearly 33% from $12.79 in fiscal 2025.

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Shares of Monolithic Power Systems have soared 180.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.9% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK60.1% increase over the same period.

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Shares of Monolithic Power Systems jumped 6.4% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5 as adjusted EPS came in at $4.79 and revenue of $751.2 million, both topped forecasts. Investors were further encouraged by strong profitability, with adjusted operating income of $269 million, up from $220.7 million a year earlier, and solid execution reflected in a 55.5% adjusted gross margin. The rally was reinforced by upbeat Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $770 million to $790 million.

Analysts' consensus view on MPWR stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," and two "Holds." As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $1,380.46. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 154.08 -0.27 -0.17%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
MPWR 1,465.77 -2.58 -0.18%
Monolithic Power Sys

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