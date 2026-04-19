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What You Need to Know Ahead of Hubbell's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hubbell Inc_ office sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Hubbell Inc_ office sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) manufactures and sells electrical and utility solutions that help customers operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably, and efficiently. Valued at $28.5 billion by market cap, the company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment, and voice and data signal processing components. The electronics distribution giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HUBB to report a profit of $3.87 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.6% from $3.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect HUBB to report EPS of $19.79, up 8.7% from $18.21 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.5% year over year to $21.48 in fiscal 2027.

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HUBB stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 58% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI38.5% gains over the same time frame.

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HUBB's outperformance was driven by organic demand for grid and infrastructure products, with 60%+ growth in data center sales and double-digit gains in utility transmission/substation markets. In addition, automation, capacity investments, and targeted M&A like DMC Power expanded margins despite mid-single-digit cost inflation. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HUBB stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and eight give a “Hold.” HUBB’s average analyst price target is $540.50, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.51 +3.18 +1.87%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
HUBB 535.57 +13.86 +2.66%
Hubbell Inc B

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