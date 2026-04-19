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IDEX Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Idex Corporation logo and chart data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Idex Corporation logo and chart data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Northbrook, Illinois-based IDEX Corporation (IEX) offers applied solutions globally. Valued at $15.3 billion by market cap, the company has a diverse portfolio of over 50 businesses, offering products like industrial pumps, lubrication systems, banding and clamping devices, and rescue tools. Theleading applied solutions provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 29. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IEX to report a profit of $1.78 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.7% from $1.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect IEX to report EPS of $8.24, up 3.7% from $7.95 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.1% year over year to $8.99 in fiscal 2027.

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IEX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 25.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI38.5% gains over the same time frame.

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IEX has trailed the broader market over the past year, pressured by a combination of soft organic growth, margin headwinds, and conservative guidance. Revenue growth was held back by weak demand in core end markets, and falling returns on invested capital along with weaker earnings efficiency dented investor confidence. A full valuation also capped upside, especially with industrial activity slowing and spending uncertainty weighing on sentiment compared to the market.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on IEX stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” IEX's average analyst price target is $222.46, indicating a potential upside of 8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.51 +3.18 +1.87%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
IEX 205.92 +5.21 +2.60%
Idex Corp

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